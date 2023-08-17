Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells $2,271,750.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,271,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,790.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FLYW stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.73 and a beta of 1.13. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 2.6% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 227,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 47.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $1,944,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

