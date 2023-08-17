Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells $2,271,750.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,271,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,790.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Flywire Stock Up 0.6 %
FLYW stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.73 and a beta of 1.13. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flywire
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 2.6% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 227,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 47.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $1,944,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flywire
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Trading Halts Explained
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.