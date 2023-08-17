Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Short Interest Update

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Forge Global from $1.75 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Forge Global from $2.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forge Global Trading Down 3.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Forge Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global during the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Forge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forge Global stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 93,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,036. Forge Global has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $418.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

Featured Stories

