ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CEO Francis C. Rosch Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,742 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,474.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ForgeRock Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FORG opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. ForgeRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $23.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth $1,665,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth about $2,432,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

See Also

