Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Down 13.6% in July

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 916,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Formula One Group Stock Down 2.1 %

FWONK stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $67.78. 306,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,365. Formula One Group has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $78.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWONK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,631 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $8,480,359.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,770,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,800,526.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,413 shares of company stock valued at $17,484,993 over the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,281 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,481,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

