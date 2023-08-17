Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of FORR opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $600.23 million, a PE ratio of 119.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $45.51.

In other news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $90,549.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,796.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,446.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,835 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $90,549.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,796.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,252 shares of company stock valued at $167,943 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 28.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 582.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

