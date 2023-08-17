Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Decreased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $672,080.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,525 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

