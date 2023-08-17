Fortis Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.565 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Fortis Trading Up 0.6 %

FTS opened at C$53.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$62.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTS. TD Securities dropped their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.92.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.