Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on FBIO
Fortress Biotech Stock Performance
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 152.63% and a negative return on equity of 167.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $2,816,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $959,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 569.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 745,405 shares in the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortress Biotech
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.