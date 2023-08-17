Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

FBIO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,579. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 152.63% and a negative return on equity of 167.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $2,816,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $959,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 569.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 745,405 shares in the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

