Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) CEO Thomas Schmitt Purchases 16,050 Shares

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Schmitt acquired 16,050 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.70 per share, with a total value of $1,006,335.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,213.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Forward Air Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FWRD traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,706. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.51.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 137.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

