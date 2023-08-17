Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) CEO Thomas Schmitt Purchases 16,050 Shares

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Free Report) CEO Thomas Schmitt acquired 16,050 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.70 per share, with a total value of $1,006,335.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,213.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FWRD traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,706. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.51.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 137.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

