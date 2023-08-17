Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the accessories brand company’s stock.

Fossil Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $104.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fossil Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,630 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fossil Group by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,909 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 167,880 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

