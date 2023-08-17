Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FOX by 89.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in FOX by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 596,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,252. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

