Freeline Therapeutics’ (FRLN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 283.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRLN. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.35. Equities research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

