Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 53,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freightos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freightos during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freightos in the first quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freightos in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freightos during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Freightos during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freightos alerts:

Freightos Stock Performance

Freightos stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,765. Freightos has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27.

Freightos Company Profile

Freightos ( NASDAQ:CRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.