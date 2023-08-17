Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target Increased to €40.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley to €40.50 ($44.02) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.89.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $27.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 56.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

