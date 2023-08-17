Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. Analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 25,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $397,341.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,233.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $157,005.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 25,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $397,341.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,233.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,206 shares of company stock worth $9,082,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 638.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 107,573 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Freshworks by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 313,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 105,722 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Freshworks by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 330,608 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in Freshworks by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 360,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 145,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

