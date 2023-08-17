FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Short Interest Update

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,330,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 12,650,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

FREY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREY. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,243,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,193 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,821,000. Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,297,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 247.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,097,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,046,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

FREY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,311. The company has a market capitalization of $965.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.76. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

