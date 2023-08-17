Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Down 11.6% in July

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 901,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,891,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,147,000 after purchasing an additional 769,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 1,172,788 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,555,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,562,000 after buying an additional 189,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,725,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,810,000 after buying an additional 31,825 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,705,000 after buying an additional 1,210,749 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. 544,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,638. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $38.97.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.32. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 187.58% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

