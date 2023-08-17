Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRO. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FRO traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 879,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80. Frontline has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $352.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.76 million. Frontline had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 71.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

