FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,148 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of FTC Solar worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 88.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 58.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 774,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 284,980 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,314,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 1,063,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,469. The stock has a market cap of $229.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTCI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $81,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,053,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,225,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Springer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,102,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,438,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $81,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,053,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,225,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,340,920 shares of company stock worth $3,881,124. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

