Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,206 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Funko were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Funko by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Funko by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth $112,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Funko Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 628,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 142,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $1,141,776.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 313,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

