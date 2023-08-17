Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Down 17.3% in July

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUSN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of FUSN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. 24,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,246. The company has a market cap of $202.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 12.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.63.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Pharmaceuticals
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.