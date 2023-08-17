Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Down 17.3% in July

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,721 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $10,405,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUSN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. 24,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,246. The company has a market cap of $202.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 12.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.63.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Further Reading

