Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.67. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 41,030 shares.
Future FinTech Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.
Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 19.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Future FinTech Group Company Profile
Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Future FinTech Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.