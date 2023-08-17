Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.67. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 41,030 shares.

Future FinTech Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 19.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTFT. State Street Corp grew its position in Future FinTech Group by 86.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88,078 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Future FinTech Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.

