Future Health ESG (NASDAQ:FHLTU) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
Future Health ESG Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.
About Future Health ESG
Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.
