FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Issued By Cormark

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$29.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.31 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.78%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Americas Silver from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:USA opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$105.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

