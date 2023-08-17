FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fortress Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.00). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortress Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

FBIO stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.03.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 246.79% and a negative net margin of 152.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

