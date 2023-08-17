FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Issued By Brookline Capital Management

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Genelux in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for Genelux’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.
Genelux Stock Down 1.4 %
GNLX opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. Genelux has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $40.98.
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
