FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Issued By Brookline Capital Management

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Genelux in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for Genelux’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.

Genelux Stock Down 1.4 %

GNLX opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. Genelux has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

Institutional Trading of Genelux

Genelux Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genelux by 2,105.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

