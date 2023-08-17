FY2023 Earnings Estimate for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Issued By Scotiabank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of KPLUF stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.