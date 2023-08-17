FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Issued By HC Wainwright

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Americas Silver from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of USAS opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 34.28% and a negative net margin of 58.74%. The business had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the second quarter worth $56,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

