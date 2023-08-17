FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$15.61 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.50 and a 1 year high of C$19.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$403,795.00. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.