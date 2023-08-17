FY2023 EPS Estimates for TeraWulf Inc. Reduced by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 254.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million.

WULF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on TeraWulf from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WULF

TeraWulf Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $2.11 on Thursday. TeraWulf has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 269.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,518 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in TeraWulf by 71.0% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.