FY2023 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Raised by Analyst

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $8.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.24. The consensus estimate for Voya Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.32 per share.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 115.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

About Voya Financial

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.