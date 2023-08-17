FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Issued By Zacks Research

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Nutrien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.87. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.84.

NTR opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $102.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nutrien by 34.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter worth $10,040,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

