FY2025 EPS Estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Decreased by HC Wainwright

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.89, a current ratio of 13.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $102.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 402.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

