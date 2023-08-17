FY2027 EPS Estimates for Beam Global Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for Beam Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ BEEM traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 82,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,392. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $116.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 2,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 960.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Global by 56.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

