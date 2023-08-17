G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $942.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.66. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $814,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.