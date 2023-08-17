Gala (GALA) Trading 11% Lower This Week

Gala (GALA) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Gala has a total market cap of $527.54 million and approximately $87.95 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gala has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 25,381,335,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,395,194,796 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

