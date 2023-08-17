Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Galapagos from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Galapagos by 83.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
