Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Galapagos from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

Get Galapagos alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GLPG

Galapagos Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Galapagos by 83.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.