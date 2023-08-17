Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Shares Down 0.7%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 5,036 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 1,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on Galaxy Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

