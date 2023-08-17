GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Shares Gap Down to $21.35

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.35, but opened at $20.89. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

GAMCO Investors Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $529.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.26.

GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.69%.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

