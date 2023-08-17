GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

GNT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 112.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

