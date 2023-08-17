Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.19. 712,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 99.65%.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,169.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.



GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

