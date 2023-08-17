Gateway Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $38.81 Million (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.81 million and approximately $230,055.61 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00005343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.3265667 USD and is up 19.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $128,597.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

