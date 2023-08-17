GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Short Interest Down 12.0% in July

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
GCM Grosvenor Price Performance
GCMGW traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. 5,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,563. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 490.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290,043 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 21.4% in the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares in the last quarter.
About GCM Grosvenor
gcm grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm with approximately $50 billion in assets under management in hedge fund strategies, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and multi-asset class solutions. it is one of the largest, most diversified independent alternative asset management firms worldwide.
