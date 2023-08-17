GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Up 7.1%

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 24,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 363,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).
GCM Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.67 million, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.96.
GCM Resources Company Profile
GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
