GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $10.89

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $11.29. GDS shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 125,180 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

GDS Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $350.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in GDS by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,510,000. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 7.8% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,072,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in GDS by 49.1% in the first quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

