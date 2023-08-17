GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GENK. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,250. GEN Restaurant Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $850,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,987,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $351,000.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

