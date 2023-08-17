Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. HSBC initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $932.50.

NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 224,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,855. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,915 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after buying an additional 112,462 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 598.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

