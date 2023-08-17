Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $950.00

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.05) and last traded at GBX 945 ($11.99), with a volume of 143888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 924 ($11.72).

Georgia Capital Stock Up 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 870.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 819.71. The company has a market capitalization of £416.39 million, a PE ratio of -10,388.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 17.03.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

