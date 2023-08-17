Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Short Interest Update

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,600 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GETY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.14.

In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $108,954.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,963 shares in the company, valued at $702,716.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Getty Images news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $108,954.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,209.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,893 shares of company stock worth $882,574 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in Getty Images by 0.3% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,980,000 after buying an additional 234,354 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,061,000. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 114,757 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GETY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 87,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Getty Images has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $33.76.

Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

