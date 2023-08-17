Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Short Interest Update

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,600 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
GETY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.14.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in Getty Images by 0.3% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,980,000 after buying an additional 234,354 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,061,000. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 114,757 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GETY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 87,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Getty Images has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $33.76.
Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
