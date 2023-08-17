GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.30 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. GigaCloud Technology updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. GigaCloud Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $471.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 383.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 36,218 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Friday, June 16th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

